Governor signs bill, keeps renters from paying unpaid utility bills by landlord

INDIANAPOLIS — A bill just signed into law aims to make sure tenants aren't on the hook for unpaid utility bills their landlord is responsible for.

This legislation is following the issues the city of Indianapolis had with JPC Affordable Housing and Berkley Commons LLC. The legislature wanted to make sure tenants wouldn't be put in such a dire situation again.

PREVIOUS | Statehouse bills address poor tenant rights following JPC housing crisis (wrtv.com)

As we've reported, water was shut off at a few different apartment complexes in Indianapolis after the owners didn't pay the bill for months.

Senate Bill 114 would allow the utility company to ask for a court-appointed receiver. The receiver would take over the property or properties and make sure the bills are paid.

The passage of this bill is something that fair housing advocates say is a step in the right direction. Even so, it's just the tip of the iceberg when it comes to addressing the housing crisis across the state.

"It's a very modest step in the right direction,” Rabbi Aaron Spiegel the Executive Director of the Greater Indianapolis Multi Faith Alliance said. “It really does nothing to protect tenants from evictions, from rent increases and it does nothing to address the lack of affordable housing. "

Advocates say this is the only housing bill so far, in this legislative session to make it to the governor’s desk. Now that the governor has signed it to law it goes in to effect on July 1st.

