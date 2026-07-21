Greenwood City Council approves wheel tax to secure state road repair funding

Greenwood, Ind. (WRTV) – Greenwood City Council voted 9-0 to approve the wheel tax to help fund road repairs, but the council president voiced that he felt like the council didn’t have a choice.

“I do think it’s good for the community, and as you heard several people say, we feel like we’ve been forced into this by the state because the state has said in the law they passed if municipalities don’t have a wheel tax they don’t qualify for the matching crossing grants,” Council President Mike Campbell said.

City Controller Greg Wright says the city receives $1.5M annually from the state if they are able to match funding for road repairs. It’s through the Community Crossings Grant. Wright says the Wheel tax would help the city reach its matching goal.

Wright added that the state is pressuring local governments. “Governor Braun did say to all the mayors, if the local government is not going to help themselves, the state will not be helping them. This was a response to that, and we’re supposed to fund a portion of that with this tax.”

The council president told WRTV it was a difficult decision, one he didn’t want to make.

Under the wheel tax, fees for regular cars will be $25. Larger vehicles will be $40 per year. But the council president says residents are already paying a county wheel tax, and now they are essentially paying double.

Residents WRTV spoke to disagree with the additional tax.

Sierra Perkins has lived in Greenwood for more than 10 years. “$25 isn’t too much for some people. But $25 is a lot when you add on top of everything else. I don’t think it’s worth it when the roads seem pretty ok.”

Still, council president says those who disagree can still do something about it. “The message is talk to your state legislature. One gentleman says we need to work to get people to understand the burden on local municipalities and local governments.”

The council president says the mayor is expected to sign in the next few days, and if it goes through, the wheel tax will go into effect next year.