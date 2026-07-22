Greg Ballard, former mayor, certified for Indiana secretary of state ballot

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — Greg Ballard was notified Wednesday that he is officially certified to be on the November ballot in the Indiana Secretary of State race, with 40,361 petition signatures.

In June, Ballard announced he needed 36,943 signatures from registered voters to secure a place on the ballot.

The former Republican Indianapolis mayor is running as an independent under the Lincoln Party banner.

“It’s good to officially be on the ballot. It took a lot of hard work from people across Indiana to reach this historic moment,” Ballard said in a statement. “We are pleasantly surprised at how quickly the certification happened, and I want to thank the Indiana Election Division staff for their time and effort in counting all our signatures. It is truly special to be part of this movement.”

“See you on the trail,” Ballard added.