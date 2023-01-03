Hogsett lays out city's priorities for state lawmakers to consider in 2023

INDIANAPOLIS — Ahead of the 2023 legislative session of the Indiana General Assembly, Mayor Joe Hogsett is laying out his priorities for the City of Indianapolis.

“As the Indiana General Assembly begins another important budget session, we intend to advocate for the interests of Indianapolis residents and collaborate with legislators to improve quality of life in our state’s economic engine,” said Mayor Hogsett. "Whether in strengthening our local infrastructure, protecting and increasing the stock of affordable housing, or reducing gun violence, it’s clear that government works best when it works together. I look forward to continued conversations with our partners at the other end of Market Street on these critical issues."

Infrastructure

Hogsett will encourage lawmakers to explore opportunities to change infrastructure funding formulas to better suit the needs of the city of Indianapolis.

He also plans to ask for an exploration of restructuring criteria for Community Crossing grants to help more populous counties (i.e. Marion County).

Housing

According to a release from Hogsett, the City of Indianapolis will request that the General Assembly provide additional support on housing. This includes legislation to prevent displacement of longtime homeowners living in neighborhoods undergoing rapid changes in assessed value (and therefore property taxes).

The city will also seek new resources to address the findings of the state Housing Task Force, as well as additional funding to further advance anti-displacement initiatives and programs enacted by the city locally.

Specific to housing efforts on homelessness, the city requests that the General Assembly provide statewide funding to support the findings of the state Low-Barrier Shelter Task Force. This includes resources for master leasing of apartment units, supportive services, and shelter operations. Such funding would allow the City of Indianapolis to continue pursuing its Housing First strategy to reduce homelessness.

Public Safety

The city plans to ask to the state to address 3D-printed converters, as the issue of glock switches continues to rise on city streets.

“These weapons are becoming increasingly common in Indianapolis and across the country, creating a need for additional legislation to clarify their classification and reduce their threat to public safety,” Hogsett’s release said.

The City also will support additional measures to reduce access to firearms for young people, those suffering from mental health challenges, and convicted felons.

Public Health

The city will seek support from state lawmakers as we continue to emerge from the COVID-19 pandemic.

With economic conditions presently, Hogsett believes further resources to organizations and departments within the government that provide food, addiction resources, mental health resources, transportation and more is necessary.