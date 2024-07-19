Hogsett's former chief of staff accused of sexual misconduct

INDIANAPOLIS — An Indianapolis Star investigation is prompting some to call on Mayor Joe Hogsett for an explanation.

The investigation accuses Hogsett's former Chief of Staff, Thomas Cook, of sexual misconduct with three separate women.

The Hogsett administration is not denying that Cook allegedly committed acts of sexual misconduct. They sent a detailed statement laying out their actions to reprimand him.

According to the City of Indianapolis' Office of Corporation Counsel, here is the timeline of events:

In 2014, Cook made inappropriate romantic advances to a co-worker. However, the City says it was not notified of these advances until 2017. They did not disclose the exact date they were notified.

In October 2017, he was told he was not allowed to have romantic relationships with any co-workers, and if he did, he faced potential discipline and potential termination.

In October 2020, a romantic relationship between Cook and a subordinate was reported.

In December 2020, Hogsett accepted Cook's resignation for violating his 2017 orders. The mayor's office says he has not been an employee since.

In September 2023, during Hogsett's re-election campaign, it was reported to Hogsett's office that Cook had inappropriate romantic conduct with a subordinate.



Following the reporting of the Indy Star, Hogsett released the following statement:

First and foremost, I am grateful to the women who courageously brought this unacceptable behavior to our attention and bravely shared their stories publicly. I condemn the conduct that was reported. As set forth in the official statement from the City of Indianapolis Office of Corporation, each complaint, at the time it was reported, was taken seriously, investigated, and resulted in sanctions.



This Administration has made continued efforts to improve the sexual harassment training and protocols available to support City employees. Sexual harassment training was made a mandatory requirement for supervisors, and that requirement was cemented in City code in 2019. Sexual harassment reporting protocols were updated as recently as 2023. This Administration remains committed to protecting the safety and well-being of every employee, and we will always seek ways to improve our policies and best practices.

Cook was employed at the law firm Bose, McKinney & Evans in Indianapolis. As of Friday evening, his bio and photo are no longer listed on the firm’s website.

According to Roger Harvey of the Bose Public Affairs Group, Cook is no longer employed by the firm.

Since this information has become public, some have asked why it took so long for the mayor’s office to act.

The Chair of the Indy GOP sent the following statement:

If these allegations are true, then Mayor Hogsett owes employees of this county and taxpayers an explanation. It appears Mayor Hogsett was aware of the alleged behavior for years and took minimal to no action to protect our city workers and instead chose to protect a political ally. The lack of leadership from the mayor is disturbing and disappointing. Indianapolis deserves better.

WRTV reached out to the accusers quoted in the IndyStar article and to Cook for comments. Cook did not respond. One of the accusers did but declined to comment.

