Hoosiers gather at the statehouse, urging lawmakers to end sales tax for menstrual products

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana is one of 20 states that still has a sales tax on tampons and other feminine hygiene products.

Items that are considered a necessity, like food and certain medical devices, don't have a sales tax. On Wednesday, people gathered at the statehouse to urge lawmakers to end the sales tax on menstrual products.

“What’s the sale today? What can I get or what do I need to put back,” Elizabeth Hartsock said. “It’s always back and forth.”

Hartsock, of New Castle, has Endometriosis, which causes her period to be heavier than normal, creating a larger expense when she buys menstrual products.

She says she always looks for period products that are on sale, but she often has to buy more expensive ones. She feels getting rid of the tax on period products would help her and other Hoosiers experiencing the same kind of burden.

“It is essential for me to get this oat milk because I have a gluten intolerance and it’s essential that I get these pads because I am a menstruating human being,” Hartsock said. “Those are both essential items for me as a person.”

Indiana has a 7% sales tax and makes $5.6 million a year off the taxes it collects on period products.

State Senator Shelli Yoder has been trying to repeal the tax on feminine hygiene products for years. Last legislative session she says she received bi-partisan support, but the bill eventually died.

“We, as a state, have decided we are not going to tax lottery tickets. We are not going to tax RVs, and we are not going to tax marshmallow fluff in Twix bars,” Senator Yoder said. “But we are going to tax a product that is essential.”

That's all true according to Indiana law, which is why several organizations and Hoosiers are pushing for the tax to be repealed during the next legislative session.

"The state of Indiana should not be able to have a say one of those items is more essential then the other,” Hartsock said.

Republican State Senator Kyle Walker co-signed Senator Yoder’s bill last legislative session. She plans on filing the same legislation when session starts back up next year.

Those in need of free tampons or pads can visit Feeding America’s website for more information.

Also, Project Period partners with schools and community resources in central Indiana to provide free menstrual hygiene products to students and families who struggle financially.

