Hoosiers host 'Empty Chair' Town Hall to address concerns to Sen. Todd Young

INDIANAPOLIS — Hoosiers are making it clear: they want to be able to speak directly to elected officials.

Roughly 450 Hoosiers gathered at Broadway United Methodist Church for the ‘Empty Chair’ Town Hall Wednesday evening.

The forum allowed attendees to ask questions and voice concerns to Senator Todd Young, R-IN.

The only issue? Senator Young was not there.

“We would preferred to have Senator Todd Young here to answer some of the questions and concerns that thousands of Hoosiers have," Monty Hulse with Indivisible Central Indiana said.

The grassroots organization is dedicated to building an inclusive democracy and hosted Wednesday's town hall.

Hulse says Indivisible requested Senator Young’s attendance over a month ago.

“It’s certainly a way for them to avoid accountability for actions they’re taking that are hurting Hoosiers and going against the interest of Hoosiers," he said.

A spokesperson for Senator Young confirmed to WRTV that he declined to attend.

Read the full emailed statement below:

"Yes, we passed on this event. Senator Young regularly meets with Hoosiers in a variety of formats, including attending meetings and events across Indiana, hosting constituent coffees, and holding virtual meetings with Hoosier groups when the Senate is in session. Additionally, the Senator’s staff meets with individuals and groups in all 92 counties."

Anne FitzGibbin would’ve liked to have the chance to speak with the senator.

“I think it’s very important that the lawmakers hear from the people who elected them and understand what their concerns are instead of operating in what seems to be a vacuum in Washington," FitzGibbin said.

Anne Reynolds agrees.

“They want to say something and the person whom they’re trying to speak with isn’t here," Reynolds said.

The Indivisible team will collect discussion and questions and deliver them to Senator Young’s office.

WRTV has been keeping track of how easy it is for Hoosiers to get in touch with those who represent them in Washington and the Statehouse.

Most lawmakers say they can be reached through their offices for feedback and concerns.