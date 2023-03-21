Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPolitics

Actions

House Committee passes SB 480, aimed to ban gender transition treatment for minors

Protestors of SB 480.jpg
WRTV
Protestors of SB 480.jpg
Posted at 1:15 PM, Mar 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-21 13:15:37-04

INDIANAPOLIS — After hours of testimony this morning, the House Public Health Committee passed a bill that would prohibit physicians or practitioners from knowingly providing gender transition procedures to a minor and bans other gender affirming care like puberty blockers and hormone therapy.

Senate Bill 480 was passed 8-5 and will head to the full House now. If passed there, the bill will head to Governor Eric Holcomb's desk.

MORE | AG Rokita asking medical facilities for info on "possible sterilization procedures"

On Republican in the committee voted against the bill. All other votes were along party lines.

The bill passed the Senate 36-12 before coming to the committee.

This is a developing story.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

CLICK HERE