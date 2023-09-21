Ind. State Senator Jack Sandlin dies

INDIANAPOLIS — State Senator Jack Sandlin has died, according to the Marion County Republican Party.

Sandlin represented District 36, which covers most of downtown Indianapolis into Johnson County. He was elected to the State Senate in 2016.

Marion County Republican Party Chairman Joe Elsener released the following statement regarding Sandlin’s death:

We are incredibly sorry to hear of the passing of Senator Jack Sandlin. Jack lived a life in service to his community from his time on the police force, through his tenure as a city-county councilor, and finally as a state senator representing the Southside. His voice and impact on our city will certainly be missed. Our prayers are with his family, friends, and loved ones during this time. Joe Elsener

Sandlin is survived by his wife, Lydia, his daughter, Carrie, and his grandchildren.