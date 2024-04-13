Indiana Black Legislative Caucus holds town hall series to get public’s feedback

LAWRENCE — The Indiana Black Legislative Caucus kicked off their series of town halls on Saturday to share more insight about the laws passed during the 2024 legislative session of the Indiana General Assembly.

Many gathered at Lawrence’s Government Center to give feedback and input on the next session’s legislative priorities and what Hoosiers can do to stay informed.

“I think we had great attendance. We had a lot of engagement and a lot of questions, which is what we want,” State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., Chair of Indiana Black Legislative Caucus, said. “We want people to know we are here. You elected us and put us in office. We are responsible for you, and we will make ourselves available to you.”

Rep. Harris says during the town hall meetings, attendees can give their opinions on what they’d like to see officials focus on during the legislative session through a survey.

“It gives us a basis for the legislation we file so we can say, ‘Hey we know 90% of the people surveyed think this is important and something we should focus on,’” Rep. Harris said.

There will be five more town hall meetings around the state. They are as follows:

May 11: Evansville



11 p.m. to 1 p.m. (CT) / 12 p.m. to 2 p.m. (ET)

Evansville Vanderburgh Public Library-Central - Browning Event Room-B

200 SE Martin Luther King Jr Blvd, Evansville, IN 47713

June 8: Elkhart



12 p.m. to 2 p.m. (ET)

Agape Baptist Church

248 W Wolfe Avenue, Elkhart, IN 46516

June 22: Michigan City



11 p.m. to 1 p.m. (ET)

Michigan City Public Library-Main Meeting Room

100 E. Fourth St., Michigan City, IN 46360

July 20: Fort Wayne



12 p.m. to 2 p.m. (ET)

Allen County Public Library-Meeting Room AB

900 Library Plaza, Fort Wayne, IN 46802

August 17: Gary

