Indiana Chamber discusses legislative priorities with one statehouse leader noticeably absent

INDIANAPOLIS — The start of the legislative session is in January, which is right around the corner.

Organizations are sharing the main issues they want lawmakers to focus on, including the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, representing Hoosier businesses of all sizes.

Typically, the Chamber releases specific policy positions but on Monday, that was not the case.

Instead, they released six pillars they hope to focus on, including:



Workforce

Education

Economic growth and innovation

Infrastructure

Quality of place

Health of citizens and communities

The Chamber has been polling its members to find out which of those pillars is most important. Leadership with the Chamber says they are getting consistent feedback.

"The initial results we have gotten back are economic growth and innovation and workforce,” Vanessa Sinders, President and CEO of Indiana Chamber, said.

Access to affordable childcare plays a role in attracting and keeping workers, according to a report released by the Indiana chamber earlier this year. The state's economy misses out on an estimated $4.22 billion annually, including a $1.17 billion annual loss in tax revenue, due to childcare issues.

"It was never something I saw myself doing, leaving my job to stay home,” Morgan Shear said.

Shear returned to work after having her daughter. Once she and her husband saw how much childcare was cutting into their budget, she said it didn't make sense financially to continue working.

"It was $410 a week,” Shear said. “I did find just by perusing through our benefits portal or whatever that we could get a 10% discount. That’s good but still an astronomical expense, that’s more than our mortgage a month.”

Statehouse leadership has acknowledged issues with childcare in Indiana.

"When we talk about economic development and what things impact economic development, the state of childcare is one of those,” Democratic House minority leader State Rep. Phil GiaQuinta said.

Indiana Republican House Speaker Todd Huston says that companies shouldn't look to the state to solve their childcare issues.

"We've done a lot of different things to try and support families, we will continue to do that,” Huston said. “I think we also have to set a level of expectation that the state is not going to be funding all universal Pre-K”

The Indiana Chamber says they will release their specific policy proposals in January.

Noticeably missing from the panel of state house leaders was minority leader Greg Taylor. His absence comes as an article in the Indy Star outlines accusations leveled by three women against Taylor, accusing him of sexual harassment.

A representative from Taylor's office said he missed the discussion because the Democratic caucus meeting and roundtable were scheduled for the same time.

House minority leader Phil GiaQuinta did not answer questions about these accusations, but he did send the following statement: