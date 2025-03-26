Indiana election bill would ban student IDs as acceptable voter identification

INDIANAPOLIS — Election security continues to be a top priority for state and federal officials, but recent legislative changes have sparked concerns that some voters may become disenfranchised.

Senate Bill 10 would no longer allow students to use their student ID as a form of voter identification, something that's been allowed for the last 16 years.

"It's a solution in search of a problem," Julia Vaughn, executive director of Common Cause Indiana, said. "There is nothing that has been shown to be less secure about a University ID as opposed to an Indiana Driver's License or public identification card."

Supporters of the legislation cite worries about transient voters — those without permanent residency — casting ballots in communities where they do not live.

“I think, just a lot of concern from communities related to thousands of transient voters who are not permanent residents voting in those communities versus voting absentee from where they are from,” State Rep. Timothy Wesco (R-Osceola), chair of the House Elections Committee, said.

Under the proposed bill, students seeking to vote in Indiana would need to possess a state-issued Indiana ID.

People like Vaughn highlighted that these students are counted in the census every 10 years and are paying taxes in the community. She feels this is disenfranchising student voters who are already less likely to participate in elections.

“If they could show us one instance of a student violating the law by using this ID to vote, then that would be different, but they can't," Vaughn said.

Additionally, the bill includes provisions referred to by Republicans as a "cleanup" of voter rolls. One measure would require county clerks to send notifications to voters who have not participated in the last two general elections, aiming to confirm their residency status in the state.

“If there are certain things that we will have to verify, and we need more equipment to do it, more people to do it. It is unknown at this time what it will cost,” Kate Sweeney Bell (D), Marion County Clerk, said.

Senate Bill 10 has passed out of committee along party lines, with all Democrats voting against it. The bill will now proceed to the full House for consideration.