Indiana laws that go into effect on New Year’s Day 2025

INDIANAPOLIS — Wednesday marks the start of a new year, and several new laws are going into effect that will impact your wallets, outdoor projects and Hoosier teenagers.

House Bill 1093, which eases restrictions on child labor laws in Indiana, goes into effect on Jan. 1.

Previously, 16 and 17-year-olds could only work 8-hour days and 30-hour weeks, or 9-hour days and 40-hour weeks if they had a parent’s permission.

Additionally, they could not work before 6 a.m. or after 10 p.m. on school nights. 17-year-olds could work until 11:30 p.m. on school nights with a parent’s permission.

Now, 16 and 17-year-olds can work any shift without restrictions with or without adult supervision.

Restrictions will remain in place for 14 and 15-year-olds, including 3-hour shifts on school days and 18-hour work weeks, with no work before 7 a.m. or after 7 p.m.

Other changes impacting young Hoosier workers already went into effect last summer, which includes allowing 18-year-olds to serve alcohol.

House Bill 1002, passed in 2022, lowered the tax rate from 3.23% to 3.15% in 2023 and from 3.15% to 3.05% in 2024.

Beginning Jan. 1, Indiana’s flat income tax rate will be lowered from 3.05% to 3%, meaning Hoosiers might see a tiny bump in their paychecks.

The improvement is part of the state’s mission to reduce the state's flat income rate to 2.9% by 2027.

House Bill 1122 also goes into effect on Jan. 1, affecting Indiana’s Dig Law. It says work cannot begin on a dig or excavation project until two full business days after notifying utilities to mark the locations of underground lines.

There’s also a requirement to begin the project 10 calendar days from the date of notice. In Indianapolis, no digging can begin before 7 a.m.

This law includes small projects like planting trees or shrubs or building a deck. Violators may face a civil penalty of $10,000.

To notify utilities of an upcoming dig project, either dial 811 or visit Indiana811.org.

The first general assembly meeting of 2025 will be next Wednesday, Jan. 8.