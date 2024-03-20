Indiana Sen. Jean Breaux dies after ongoing health battle

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana state Sen. Jean Breaux died Wednesday after an ongoing health battle.

On Monday, Breaux announced she would be spending more time with her loved ones as she battled an illness.

She represented District 34, which includes parts of Center, Lawrence, Warren and Washington townships in Marion County.

Breaux was appointed to the Indiana Senate in 2006 and served as Assistant Democratic Leader from 2012 to 2020.

Senate Democratic Leader Greg Taylor (D-Indianapolis) released the following statement Wednesday:

Unfortunately, we have just received news that Senator Jean Breaux passed away today. It is a heavy and extremely sad day. The loss of State Senator Jean Breaux will be profoundly felt by the countless lives she touched, and we join so many in mourning the loss of her incredible life. We send our sincerest condolences to her mother, former State Senator Billie Breaux, and her family during this time. We kindly ask that all media and the public respect the family’s privacy at this time. The family will release information about a memorial service for Senator Jean Breaux once they have had time to make arrangements.

Indiana Chamber of Commerce Vice President of Taxation and Public Finance David Ober released the following statement:

We are very sad to hear of Sen. Breaux’s passing today. During her more than 15 years in the Indiana General Assembly, what shone through was her kindness and commitment to her constituents and their interests. Our thoughts are with her family at this time.

Indiana Gov. Eric Holcomb released the following statement: