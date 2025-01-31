Indiana Senate passes resolution supporting term limits for Congress

INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Senate recently passed a joint resolution advocating for term limits on members of Congress, a measure that resonates with the majority of Americans.

Currently, there are no term limits for federal legislators, but according to a Pew Research poll, 87% of Americans support the idea, regardless of political affiliation.

"Joint resolution 21 will put Indiana on the list of states calling for an Article V Convention to consider U.S. term limits for Congress,” Mike Speedy, the State Chairman for Indiana for U.S. Term Limits, said.

So far, nine states have passed resolutions asking for an Article V Convention. 34 states are needed, after which Congress would have to propose a term limits amendment to the Constitution. That amendment would then need to be ratified by 38 states.

"We are supportive of term limits for elected members of Congress," Barbara Tully with the League of Women Voters of Indiana said. "We don't believe that an Article V Convention is the way to do that."

Tully is worried that an Article V Convention could open up conversations about other parts of the Constitution and its amendments.

Senate Bill 450 puts some guidelines in place. There are27 amendments to the Constitution.

According to the text of bill 1-10, the Bill of Rights, the 13th, 14th,15th, 19th, 23rd, and 24th would not be up for discussion. That still leaves discussions about presidential term limits and prohibition open to debate.

"The Indiana legislators who are supporting this are saying we are OK with a conversation that opens up talk about these things and we are willing to visit them," Tully said.

Countering these concerns, Speedy emphasized the primary goal of the resolution.

“We think that this effort will result in pressuring Congress to actually step in and propose the amendment,” he said.

To move forward, the Indiana House must pass this joint resolution for the state to officially join the ranks of those advocating for an Article V Convention.

Since this is a resolution, the Indiana General Assembly does not require the governor's approval for its passage.

The debate surrounding how long the term limits would be would take place at the convention if it takes place. But according to term limit advocates, the most common proposal is a two-term limit for U.S. Senators (12 years) and a three-term limit for U.S. Representatives (6 years).

