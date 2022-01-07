Indiana Statehouse roundup: C is for COVID, CRT, constitutional carry and cannabis

INDIANAPOLIS — The first week of the 2022 Indiana legislative session is in the books.

Unlike some regular session beginnings, some bills actually moved forward quickly. And what starts with the letter C? The answer to that is a lot of things, especially in this first week.

At the Statehouse, C is for COVID, CRT, constitutional carry and cannabis.

COVID-19 vaccines

House Republicans are trying to fast-track a bill that would force businesses to accept essentially any objection to a COVID-19 vaccine mandate.

They say it's about personal rights, even though the COVID-19 vaccine has been shown to be as safe as other vaccines that are already required of Hoosiers school children.

Democrats say it will handcuff businesses.

Gov. Eric Holcomb may slow down that fast-track. He and some key Republican senators have suggested they don't support the bill.

Critical Race Theory

There was a push last year for lawmakers to ban the teaching of Critical Race Theory in K-12 schools — even though CRT is not taught in K-12 schools.

Instead Republican lawmakers are pushing bills they say would give parents a better understanding of what kids are being taught.

Some teachers say it's still an invitation for the harassment some of them have started experiencing.

Republican State Sen. Scott Baldwin got attention when he responded to a teacher who suggested Senate Bill 167 would keep him from teaching students that Nazism was wrong.

"I believe that we've gone too far when we take a position on those 'isms'," Baldwin said. "We need to be impartial."

Baldwin later walked back his comments in a statement to the Indianapolis Star.

Constitutional carry

A bill that would let you carry a handgun without a permit unless you are a felon or otherwise barred from having a gun is back.

Last year, it passed the House, but ran out of ammo in the State Senate.

Cannabis

Lastly, smoke 'em if you got 'em, but only if you're in Illinois or one of the other 35 states where marijuana is legal.

Democratic Sen. Greg Taylor introduced a bill to legalize medical marijuana.

Poll show 80% of Hoosiers support some form of legalization, but one important person does not — Gov. Holcomb.

As long as that doesn't change, Hoosier weed advocates will likely again be left waiting to exhale.