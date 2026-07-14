Indianapolis City-County Council committee recommends moratorium on data centers

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Metropolitan Economic Development Committee of the Indianapolis City-County Council is recommending approval of a moratorium on data centers in the city.

At a meeting Monday night, the committee voted 10 to 3 in favor of the Zoning Ordinance Amendment that would put a moratorium on data centers through at least December 31, 2027.

The amendment, solely sponsored by Council President Maggie Lewis (D-5), comes after months of pressure from residents and groups who say the city need stronger rules on data centers, the facilities that house the servers and equipment that keep the internet operational.

Many Americans have become opposed to them for a variety of reasons, including concerns about their high water and energy consumption, air and noise pollution, and potential impact on residents' utility bills.

"We are against these large hyperscale data centers that are 70+ feet tall, moving in next door to residential houses," said community member Randi Berryman, at Monday's meeting. "Everything with a data center right now is a negative. I haven't heard one positive."

During Monday night's public comment period, many residents railed against the possibility of data centers proliferating throughout Marion County.

One resident, referencing the $100 wheel tax proposal, said, "Why are we asked to have a $100 tax increase while we give these companies massive tax abatements?" Another said, "Clearly we the people do not want them here, and they are not safe even remotely close to residential areas."

And yet another said, "No company should come into this city without giving back a lot of money."

After the meeting's conclusion, Lewis said she's pleased with the outcome, saying it's time to hit pause on allowing more data centers in the community until there are more answers about them than questions.

"I think it's important that we continue to do this deep dive into how data centers actually impact our community," she said.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett (D) said in a social media post Monday that he also supports the moratorium.

Hogsett said he welcomes “the additional time to continue this vital conversation. I recognize that this is an incredibly important issue for our residents, and we look forward to engaging with neighbors, experts, and stakeholders in the coming months.”

All 10 votes in favor of the pause were Democrats. All three opposed were Republicans.

The recommendation will now move forward to a full council vote on August 10.

That meeting is scheduled for 7:30 p.m. at the City-County Building.