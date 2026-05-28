Indianapolis councilors to vote on hiding their home addresses

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- The Indianapolis City-County Council on Monday was expected to consider a proposal that will remove councilors' home addresses from ethics forms.

The council's ethics committee on Wednesday voted 4-1 to move forward with the proposal.

Early this spring, police investigated Councilor Ron Gibson's home after multiple shots were fired. His front door was riddled with bullets. A note was left that said "no data centers."

The Democrat councilor has lived in his northeast side home for decades. He was an outspoken advocate for the proposed Martindale-Brightwood data center, which was eventually approved, in his neighborhood. Gibson said he was at home when his home was targeted.

That happened in April. Today, the doors and walls of his home have been repaired, but the experience continue to weigh on him. "I think at the end of the day, it's ok to disagree, but never on any circumstances is political violence necessary," said Gibson.

Gibson said the incident does not shake him. However, he does support keeping his home address out of the public eye, saying it’s another way to help keep his family safe.

"Before this political violence in my home, I said I want you to know everything about me, where I live. I want to be transparent and fully transparent. I just think an address at this point is probably not needed out of the public domain in an effort to keep everyone safe," Gibson said.

If approved by the full council, councilors’ home addresses would be removed from ethics forms and the city’s website. Their business addresses and phone numbers, however, would remain public.

"This is not a true safeguard because you can still Google someone's address for the most part. But its one way to alleviate home address out in the public," Gibson said.

Democratic Councilor Jessica McCormick, who sponsored the proposal, said there needs to be a clear safety barrier between council members’ personal lives and their public roles. "This doesn't change anything for the transparency and access to us as councilors. You still have the same way to access to us in every way for any reason. Coming to our household isn't really one of the best way to get a hold of us, and this is taking it away," McCormick said.

Democratic Councilor Frank Mascari is the only committee member who did not support the proposal. He believes proposal changes councilors' transparency. "We need to be open with our constituents. I have people come to my business two-three times a week to help with their issues. I want to be available to them.