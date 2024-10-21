Interactive map shows early voting locations, hours in Hamilton County

HAMILTON COUNTY — Early voting is currently open across America. Hamilton County is working to make it easier for voters to see where and when they can cast their ballot.

The Election Office recently teamed up with the Hamilton County Geo Hub to build a new interactive map that allows voters to find the early voting locations nearest to them.

Voters can also see the operating hours and dates of each voting location on the map.

“The beautiful thing about early voting is you can vote anywhere and whenever is most convenient for you,” says Beth Sheller, Elections Administrator for Hamilton County. “Say you live in Noblesville but find yourself shopping in Carmel. You can stop in and vote at the Carmel Library. Or if you live in Fishers, but your kids are playing soccer at Grand Park. Drop by Westfield Town Hall.”

There will be early voting available at nine locations throughout the county, with two locations in Noblesville, Fishers, and Westfield and three in Carmel.

To view the map, click here.

WATCH | WRTV's latest headlines