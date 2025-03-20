IPS students write letters to lawmakers and learn legislative advocacy

INDIANAPOLIS — Students from Indianapolis Public Schools (IPS) engaged in a real-life lesson on state government workings as they advocated for and against legislation that impacts their lives.

The students had the opportunity to interact with lawmakers, writing letters to their district representatives and authors of bills that concern them. Among the issues raised were voting rights, immigration laws, and education funding.

WRTV

Senior Emily Tomas, a student at Shortridge High School, reached out to Sen. Greg Taylor regarding legislation that will impact undocumented immigrants. She expressed concern that legislation could adversely affect her family members.

"I really want to have Mr. Taylor, Sen. Taylor, really just consider that this is a large portion of Indy’s community that needs to be represented because they are contributing so much to the community," Tomas said. "They also contribute to the economy."

WRTV

With the assistance of student government members, the participating students researched the bills that mattered to them, deepening their understanding of the legislative process.

According to IPS, the Action Day at the Statehouse was designed to showcase IPS’s impact and student success while facilitating discussions about public education and policy.

