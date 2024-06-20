Jennifer McCormick endorses Terry Goodin as Democratic lieutenant governor nominee

INDIANAPOLIS — Jennifer McCormick, Indiana’s Democratic candidate for governor, announced Terry Goodin as her lieutenant governor running mate for the 2024 general election.

Goodin served the 66th district, which covers parts of southeastern of the state, in the Indiana House of Representatives for 20 years. He was chosen as the state’s minority leader in 2017.

He also served as the superintendent of Crothersville Community Schools for 24 years.

“Terry Goodin is a life-long public servant and has both the experience and the heart to serve Hoosiers as the next Lieutenant Governor of Indiana,” McCormick said. “I am proud to bring Terry’s credentials, skills, and passion to this ticket to win in November.”

McCormick announced Goodin’s name will be submitted for nomination as lieutenant governor during a press conference on Thursday.

“I am truly honored and humbled to have been chosen by Jennifer to run as her lieutenant governor candidate,” Goodin said.

The lieutenant governor’s race will be decided at the Indiana Democratic Party State Convention on July 13.