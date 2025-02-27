Law firm gives interim report on Hogsett administration sexual misconduct allegations

INDIANAPOLIS — The City-County Council Investigative Committee gave an update to the independent investigation into sexual misconduct allegations against members of the Hogsett administration on Wednesday.

Fisher Phillips, the firm conducting the independent investigation, presented its interim report at the meeting.

Fisher Phillips is reviewing existing Human Resources systems, policies and procedures.

WATCH | Mayor Hogsett addresses sexual misconduct allegations under his administration

Mayor Hogsett addresses sexual misconduct allegations under his administration

The report outlines actions completed to date.

Fisher Phillips representatives discussed document collection and review, interview conducted, comparative analysis of other city’s HR systems, and a review of the City’s anonymous reporting tool, Speakfully.

Very few specifics were released in the interim report, in order to protect the integrity of the investigation and the confidentiality of third parties.

READ MORE | Hogsett addresses sexual misconduct controversy at City-County Council meeting

“Because this is an interim report, we’d prefer to keep the details of what’s been discussed and what we’ve found to be very high level because, disclosing the information could affect the integrity of our investigation," Danielle Kays with Fisher Phillips said.

Crista Carlino chairs the Investigative Committee of the City County Council.

While many questions were not answered by the update, Carlino says this report is not the final result.

WATCH | Former Hogsett campaign staffer alleges sexual misconduct from mayor's former chief of staff

Woman wants answers from Indy leaders

“We’re really leaning on our expert attorneys to make sure that all legal processes and procedures are followed as well as the sensitivity and protections are given to those reporters or potential victims that are involved," she said.

Fisher Phillips will provide a final report containing a detailed explanation of the investigation and policy recommendations once the investigation is done.

There is no word when that will be.

Carlino set a personal goal for June 1, but nothing is set in stone.