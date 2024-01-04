Lawmaker proposes ‘Green Alert’ bill aimed at finding missing at-risk veterans

INDIANAPOLIS — State lawmakers return to the statehouse Monday for the beginning of the 2024 legislative session.

Among the dozens of bills that will be introduced is a new bill aimed at helping find missing at-risk veterans.

Indiana State Representative Mitch Gore is proposing House Bill 1021 to lawmakers – the Green Alert Bill.

The alert is similar to a Silver Alert, but instead it is for missing at-risk veterans. If the bill is passed, the alert will be sent straight to your phone.

If the bill passes, Indiana will be the 10th state to enact the Green Alert.

"It's a basic concept. You fought for us and now we will fight for you," Rep. Gore said.

Rep. Gore wants to add a sense of urgency to find missing veterans.

“We know when veterans go missing, they are at a much higher chance of committing suicide after, as opposed to someone with an Amber or Silver Alert,” Rep. Gore said. “It’s important that we go out and find them and it’s important first responders know to speed up the search process.”

Daniel McKinney served as a medic in the United States Army. The veteran says the alert specifically targeting them could save so many lives.

“I was an immediate responder in a medical capacity, so that's very important,” McKinney said. “It’s immeasurable.”

Rep. Gore says he authored the bill because statistics show Hoosier veterans are struggling higher than the national average.

"We know in 2020, 150 Hoosier veterans died by suicide," Rep. Gore said.

Emmy Hildebrand is the CEO of Helping Veterans and Families, which helps homeless veterans. She also feels the Green Alert can make a difference.

"I think it's helpful because veterans are a vulnerable population,” Hildebrand said. “Hoosiers have a long tradition of honoring military service, and this is just another way that we demonstrate how grateful we are for those who serve in our military.”