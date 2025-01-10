Lawmakers debate bill that would automatically expunge evictions for some

INDIANAPOLIS — Since 2022, there have been over 30,000 evictions sealed across Indiana, but that process can take some time.

Now, a bill at the statehouse would make the process automatic for people who qualify. Sealing an eviction removes it from one’s record and has become more common in the last few years.

"Every year, that number of sealings has increased,” Andrew Bradley, Senior Director of Policy Strategy at Prosperity Indiana, said. “So, demand is picking up which tells us that people are just now learning about this. But it also means that people may not know about the process."

That's why Prosperity Indiana is supporting Senate Bill 142. It would automatically expunge an eviction off someone's record if they have settled their debt, or the court ruled in their favor.

"It takes a burden off of the judges because they don't have to listen to those motions, which they are probably automatically going find for anywhere,” State Senator Liz Brown, a Republican representing Fort Wayne, said.

Brown worked with students in the University of Notre Dame's eviction clinic to craft the legislation. That clinic helps people clear an eviction off their record for free.

Students shared with Senator Brown the challenges their clients face.

"Typically, their clients, it sounds like are single moms with kids,” Brown said. “They get the eviction notice against them, turns out it's not correct or false, but the entry is still on their record so to speak."

Getting rid of that on one’s record can be vital to finding safe and affordable housing.

"This is a good place for us to move forward in finding creative solutions to help make sure everyone has a safe and affordable place to live,” Bradley said.



A bill passed in 2022 lets Hoosiers ask for an eviction to be removed from their record.

Prosperity Indiana says there are about 16 other states in the country that have this practice. Senate Bill 142 is waiting on a committee vote.

