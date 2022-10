The race for Marion County Prosecutor between Democrat Incumbent Ryan Mears and Republican Cyndi Carrasco is one of the most watched in the state.

And with the election coming up on November 8, the issue of crime and punishment will be top of mind in Marion County as voters go to the polls.

Republican Cyndi Carrasco is seeking to unseat the incumbent Ryan Mears by questioning his record.

