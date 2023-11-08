Mayor Joe Hogsett wins reelection over Republican challenger Jefferson Shreve

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has been elected to serve a third term as he won reelection Tuesday night.

Hogsett defeated Republican challenger Jefferson Shreve, after a campaign greatly focused on public safety.

Hogsett, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, will officially begin his third term as mayor in January.

Shreve, who served twice of the Indianapolis City-County Council and served as commissioner on Indy's Metropolitan Development Commission, focused on the city's need for leadership. He often cited his successes as a businessman as a source of his ability to lead.

A focal point of the Shreve campaign was the intent to hire a public safety director to crack down on the rates of violent crimes in Indianapolis.

Hogsett earned 59% of the vote.