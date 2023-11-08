Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPolitics

Actions

Mayor Joe Hogsett wins reelection over Republican challenger Jefferson Shreve

TOP STORY VERSION (1).png
WRTV
TOP STORY VERSION (1).png
Posted at 9:09 PM, Nov 07, 2023
and last updated 2023-11-07 21:12:02-05

INDIANAPOLIS — Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett has been elected to serve a third term as he won reelection Tuesday night.

Hogsett defeated Republican challenger Jefferson Shreve, after a campaign greatly focused on public safety.

Hogsett, the former U.S. Attorney for the Southern District of Indiana, will officially begin his third term as mayor in January.

FULL ELECTION RESULTS | Indiana Election Results

Shreve, who served twice of the Indianapolis City-County Council and served as commissioner on Indy's Metropolitan Development Commission, focused on the city's need for leadership. He often cited his successes as a businessman as a source of his ability to lead.

A focal point of the Shreve campaign was the intent to hire a public safety director to crack down on the rates of violent crimes in Indianapolis.

Hogsett earned 59% of the vote.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

DOWNLOAD THE WRTV MOBILE APP