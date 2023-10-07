Watch Now
Mayoral Debate to focus on Black issues on Sunday

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett and mayoral candidate Jefferson Shreve take questions from voters.
Posted at 2:16 PM, Oct 07, 2023
INDIANAPOLIS — This Sunday, The African American Coalition of Indianapolis (AACI), the Indianapolis Recorder and Radio One, will host a mayoral debate focusing on Black issues.

Mayor Joe Hogsett and Jefferson Shreve will participate in the first of its kind, livestreamed and broadcast debate on Sunday, Oct. 8 at 5 p.m.

According to the Indianapolis Recorder, The debate will focus on issues affecting the Black community. It will be moderated by Oseye Boyd of the Indiana Local News Initiative and Cameron Riddle of Radio One.

You can stream the debate on the Indianapolis Recorder’s Facebook page here and YouTube page here. Radio One stations 106.7 WTLC-FM, AM 1310/95.1 FM/92.7 FM WTLC-AM will also broadcast the debate.

Watch parties will be held at three locations in Indianapolis, including:

