Mayor’s proposed gun control ordinance passes Public Safety and Criminal Justice Committee

INDIANAPOLIS — The conversation about Indianapolis' gun violence reduction strategy remains a hot topic of concern.

Indianapolis Public Safety and Criminal Justice committee members approved the mayor's gun safety proposal, four to nine, but it wasn't without debate.

"The only thing preventing Indianapolis from enforcing these gun safety policies is the Indiana General Assembly," Matt Giffin, the Corporation Counsel for the City of Indianapolis and Marion County, said.

Those safety proposal includes:



Placing a ban on assault rifles.

Removing the permit-less carry law.

Raising the minimum age to own a gun from 18 to 21.

"One thing that this council body is tasked to do is create ordinances that are in line with our purview. This proposal is not in that line. We're saying that what if these statements don't work," Brian Mowery, (R) District 25, said.

"I believe in the permits, that's great, but just to let anybody have a gun is insane," Frank Mascari, (D) District 21, said.

"Certain people and the NRA push for gun rights and then blame the cities for not controlling or reducing violence. You can't have it both ways folks," Dan Boots, (D) District 3, said.

Indianapolis Mayor Joe Hogsett also addressed the committee.

"To those who don't want us to be here tonight, I won't be threatened and turn my back on Indianapolis residents. I am not backing down," Hogsett said.

Although the proposed ordinance passed Wednesday night, it will not be enforceable just yet. It has to go before the council, and then wait for lawmakers to change Indiana's gun laws.

"I wish we could take action that would take effect directly. When it comes to guns, we can't. This is the next best thing we can do, and I absolutely will do this for my constituents because they demanded it," John Barth, (D) District 7, said.