Members of the Indiana House hope to give public retirees a thirteenth pension check

INDIANAPOLIS — Around 100,000 retired public employees are one step closer to getting a thirteenth pension check.

Providing this financial relief is a priority for lawmakers on both sides of the aisle in the House.

"One of the things that helps us a great deal is a thirteenth check,” Fred Lanaha, retired state worker, said. “What a thirtheenth check amounts to is not a full pension check but it's based on years of service."

Lanahan worked for the state of Indiana for 33 years. He says inflation and property taxes have been cutting into his bottom line.

"With increased cost of living everywhere you turn, whether it's fuel, heating, vehicles or just day-to-day living expenses, we've begun to slip behind,” Lanahan said.

That's why he is hoping House Bill 1004 will pass, which states retired public employees get an extra check. The amount would range anywhere from $300 to $500.

"We are really desperate to see this pass. I think they have lost some of their confidence that it will pass after having another year without one,” Jessica Love, Executive Director of Retired Indiana Public Employees Association, said. “So, this would be a major boost for all of them to feel seen, heard and also have the greater ability to pay their bills."

Love testified in support of HB 1004. During her testimony, the following survey was presented, showing that retired public employees prefer getting a thirteenth check.

Some prefer it being based on their years of experience and others would like to see another full month of benefits. Lanahan hopes the legislature will give them the help they need.

"We served the people of Indiana, served the public entities in Indiana, school systems," Lanahan said. “We would hope that the state legislature and state government remembers that and takes care of us in our retirement."

This bill has passed out of the house before but then faced trouble in the senate.

On Thursday, the bill passed out of the House Ways and Means Committee. It now goes to the full house.

