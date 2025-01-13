Mike Braun sworn in as Indiana’s 52nd Governor of the state

INDIANAPOLIS — Freedom and opportunity were the focus of Governor Mike Braun's speech after he was sworn in as Indiana's 52nd Governor at the Hilbert Circle Theater in downtown Indianapolis.

"For too long, Washington has focused on Washington and not the American people,” Governor Braun said. “That is why the states must assume a leadership role."

Braun is an Indiana native. He started his public service career serving on the Jasper School Board from 2004 to 2014.

In 2014, Braun was elected to the Indiana statehouse. He resigned in November 2017 to run for U.S. Senate. He was elected in 2018.

He didn’t seek re-election in 2024 to run for Governor.

During his inauguration speech, he stuck his prepared remarks. It highlighted some of the priorities of his administration.

"We cannot accept rising property taxes as an unfortunate fact of life or explore every avenue to reduce the burden on hard-working Hoosier families and businesses,” Braun said.

He was joined on stage by his Lieutenant Governor Micah Beckwith and Indiana Attorney General Todd Rokita. Beckwith says he's looking forward to serving rural Indiana.

"Our state and our nation live in the small rural communities that are the backbone of our economy and our culture,” Micah Beckwith, the Lt. Governor of Indiana, said.

While Attorney General Todd Rokita says he will fight for Hoosier’s freedom, he stressed his emphasis on a conservative agenda.

"Where we can speak our own opinion, especially when it's not politically correct or establishment approved, without fear of losing our livelihood,” Todd Rokita, Indiana Attorney General, said.

As for Braun, he says he won't be a governor who just talks about solutions but one who accomplishes what he says.

"I am committed to being a governor of not just words, but action,” Braun said. “As we create a prosperous future for all Hoosiers."

One of Governor Braun's first acts in office was pinning the new superintendent of the Indiana State Police.

Anthony Scott replaces Superintendent Doug Carter who retired on Monday.