Multiple non-profits partner for 'Lift Every Voice & Vote' campaign

INDIANAPOLIS — According to the Civic Health Index, Indiana has the lowest voter turnout rate of all 50 states in the country. Some Hoosiers have different opinions on why.

"I think that people maybe just feel a little defeated,” Zakeya Brown, a local voter, said. “They don't feel like their vote matters and that's really sad to me."

"I think there is a lot of rural population that doesn't really care,” Gregory Prosser, a local voter, said. “I think people get disenfranchised. I don't know why Indiana would be so much worse than the other states."

Those are some of the reasons Women4Change and several other non-profits are meeting voters where they are. They want to see as many people get to the polls as possible.

"The more people that participate in our democracy, the more inclusive it will be, and more representative of different lived experiences and voices,” Angela Carr-Klitzsch, the CEO of Women4Change, said.

Aaron Dorsett is a local artist, born and raised in Indiana. He doesn't vote, even though he would like to see change in the world.

"I used to be a voter. I am not a voter anymore because I feel like our votes don't count,” Dorsett said. “We try to vote, and I don't see any change. I would like to see change in the world."

He is one of the targets of Women4Change. They say even if the presidential election doesn't motivate you, other races should.

"Really, what is important are those downstream ballots,” Carr-Klitzsch said. “Who is running for your school board? Is there a city-county election? Look at your house district and senate districts."

According to Women4Change, at 42%, Indiana’s voter turnout rate in 2022 was the lowest in the country, tracking more than 10% below the national average.

During the last presidential election in 2020, the state placed 46th in voter turnout.

hey have several events in the coming week. You can find a list of them below.

National Voter Registration Week events



Sept. 14, 8 a.m.-2 p.m. Lockerbie Square Street Market, 542 Lockerbie St., Indianapolis.

Sept. 14, 3-8 p.m. Bates-Hendricks Street Fest, 1525 S. New Jersey St., Indianapolis.

Sept. 15, 9 a.m.-6 p.m. The Children’s Museum of Indianapolis, Fiesta de Familia (free admission day), 3000 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

Sept. 15, 12 p.m.-3 p.m. Joy to the Polls, Fort Wayne Urban League, 2135 S. Hanna St., Fort Wayne.

Sept. 17, 11:30 a.m.-1 p.m. The Capital Group, 12711 N. Meridian St., Carmel.

Sept. 17, 9 a.m.-2 p.m. Ivy Tech Constitution Week, 2535 N. Capitol Ave., Indianapolis.

Sept 17, noon-4 p.m. IU-Indianapolis, University Library, 755 W. Michigan St., Indianapolis.

Sept. 17, 10 a.m.-2 p.m. IU-Columbus, Landing of the Columbus Learning, 4555 Central Ave., Columbus.

Sept. 18, noon-4 p.m. Art Mart, 409 N. Martin St., Ste. 2, Muncie.

Sept. 19, 4-6 p.m. North Church Farmer’s Market, 3808 N. Meridian St., Indianapolis.

Sept. 19, 5-7 p.m. Postcard-Writing Event with The Women’s Fund of Central Indiana, 615 N. Alabama St., Ste. 300, Indianapolis. RSVP at vote@women4changeindiana.org

Sept. 19, 4:30-8 p.m. IndyHub’s IndyVolved, Indiana State Fairgrounds, Agriculture Horticulture Building, 1202 E. 38th St., Indianapolis.

Sept. 19, 6-8 p.m. Trail Talk and ‘What the Constitution Means to Me' by Heidi Schreck [u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net], Phoenix Theatre and Cultural Center, 712 N. Illinois St., Indianapolis. Play tickets at https://www.phoenixtheatre.org/buy-tickets[u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net]

Phoenix Theatre and Cultural Center, 712 N. Illinois St., Indianapolis. Play tickets at https://www.phoenixtheatre.org/buy-tickets[u7061146.ct.sendgrid.net] Sept. 21, noon-4 p.m. Flanner House, 2424 Dr. MLK Jr. Dr., Indianapolis.

For more information about Women4Change, click here.

