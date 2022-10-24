Need to Know: Your guide on the 2022 General Elections in central Indiana

The General Election in Indiana is Nov. 8 and whether you plan to vote early or on Election Day, we've gathered together the information you need before hitting the polls.

Key Dates



Thur., Oct. 27: Deadline to Request Absentee/Mail-In Ballot

Deadline to Request Absentee/Mail-In Ballot Mon., Nov. 7: Absentee/Mail-In Delivered By Date

Absentee/Mail-In Delivered By Date Tue., Nov. 8: In-Person Voting

For a full list of local candidates by county click the links below.

Find Your Poling Location

Depending on where you live in Indiana, your polling place may have changed in the last few years. It’s important to check where you should go to vote.

To find your polling place, go to indianavoters.com and click “Voting Location.” You’ll need to enter your voter information – your name, birthday and county of residence.

Some Indiana counties use vote centers, meaning you can vote in any site in the county.

What if I do not have a valid ID?

If you do not have a valid ID, you can cast a provisional ballot by providing your Indiana driver's license, state identification number or the last four digits of your Social Security number. Once the information is reviewed and verified by the board of elections, your ballot will be counted.

You may need to cast a provisional ballot if your voter status is in flux. This could be because you recently moved and have not updated your voter information by the Oct. 5 deadline. For more information and scenarios which may require you to cast a provisional ballot, click here.

What are my voting options if I'm a member of the armed forces or overseas?

Click here to learn how to vote if you are a member of the armed forces or are otherwise overseas.