Over 20 people arrested during 3rd day of Gaza protests at Indiana University

BLOOMINGTON — Over 20 people were arrested in connection with an ongoing encampment on Indiana University’s campus as protests calling for a ceasefire in Gaza continue for a third day.

Officers with the Indiana State Police and Indiana University Police Department responded to Dunn Meadow just after 12 p.m. on Saturday on reports of an ongoing encampment.

Upon arrival, officers learned protestors had tents and canopies set up, which goes against the university’s public safety policy, according to IUPD.

IUPD says officers gave a total of six verbal warnings to the protestors to take the structures down. At 12:35 p.m., those who refused to comply were detained.

23 protestors were transported to the Monroe County Justice Center for charges ranging from criminal trespass to resisting law enforcement.

It is not clear yet whether the protestors were students at Indiana University or not.

“IUPD continues to support peaceful protests on campus that follow university policy,” the department said.

On Thursday, 33 protestors were arrested during the first day of protests at Dunn Meadow.

