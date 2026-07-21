Police union raises concerns after judge dismisses charges against Broad Ripple bar owner

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) — The Indianapolis Fraternal Order of Police union is calling for answers after a Marion County judge dismissed charges against a Broad Ripple bar owner, citing constitutional concerns.

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office says a related case reached a different outcome.

The disagreement centers on a tax investigation involving Broad Ripple bar owners. While one judge dismissed the case, prosecutors say another judge ruled differently in a related case involving the same investigation.

The case centers around Robert Sabatini, a bar owner in Broad Ripple who was charged with tax offenses. According to court documents, a Marion Superior Court judge, Clark Rogers, dismissed the case with prejudice, and it can’t be refiled.

Rick Snyder, president of the Indianapolis FOP, said, “We have a finding, the investigations already occurred according to the court, the court has rendered a finding, and now we have to figure out what’s the next steps.”

The FOP is seeking answers about how the ruling could affect future investigations and prosecutions. Snyder also wants to know if there will be accountability in the prosecutor’s office. He says the judge’s order shows that 11 Broad Ripple businesses were randomly selected for investigation.

Snyder said, “As a result, businesses’ owners, shareholders, officers of boards, and employees had their individualized confidential federal and state tax records investigated by the Marion County prosecutor. If Prosecutor (Ryan) Mears claims such a random casting of wide nets is justified because of proximity to crime and violence, what does this mean for other high-crime neighborhoods?”

The Marion County Prosecutor’s Office would not do an on-camera interview but issued a statement that disputes the FOP’s characterization of the case. It said, “A different judge considering a related case arising from the same investigation and involving substantially similar facts and legal arguments reached the opposite conclusion and denied the motion to suppress.”

Snyder said, “By law, one does not have anything to do with the other. However, if you take that legal theory that somehow this other one has an impact on this decision, that means your constitutional rights are a coin flip in Marion County.”

The prosecutor’s office said it’s consulting with the Indiana Attorney General’s Office regarding the appropriate next steps.