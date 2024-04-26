Recenter Indiana billboard urging Democrats to vote in the Republican primary

INDIANAPOLIS — Early voting is underway, and Recenter Indiana is encouraging more Democrats to vote in the Republican primary. Their goal? To get more moderate candidates in office.

"We do find that most of our elected officials are really out of touch with where their common every day Hoosiers is,” Adrianne Slash, President of Recenter Indiana PAC, said.

WRTV

That's why Recenter Indiana says they put up billboards encouraging Democrats to vote in the Republican primary. They say they believe a Democrat's vote would go further by voting in the Republican primary.

WRTV

"We actually have a six-way race for Governor and on that side of the ballot, you truly can make a difference,” Slash said. “Every single vote casted by a Hoosier in the Republican primary will matter."

It works the other way, too. No matter your party affiliation in Indiana, you can vote whichever way you please because Indiana has what is called a semi-open primary.

"You don't have to be registered with one party,” Laura Wilson, Associate Professor of Political Science at the University of Indianapolis, said. “When you take a party ballot, it can be seen as a registration but basically, you can go on Primary Day to the election site and say 'I would like the Democrat ballot or Republican ballot.' So, voters have some flexibility there."

WRTV spoke with one Democrat voter and one Republican voter. Neither of them say they are keen on the idea of people voting outside of their party lines.

wrtv

"If you are a Democrat and you come over and vote Republican, that's not right,” Larry Bilbee, a Republican voter, said.

"It feels like dirty pool. It feels like something that is slightly underhanded,” Kate Wolff, a Democratic voter, said. “I do believe that parties should have the ability to make their own choices."

Recenter Indiana says they are aiming to get more people to the polls that typically don't vote.

"We are talking to the voter that needs a reason to go,” Slash said. “They are probably annoyed and upset with both parties. They likely don't see themselves fitting, they could be homeless when it comes to party selection."

Primary Election Day is May 7.

If you do vote outside of your designated party, the only downfall in Indiana is you can't run for office.

You must vote for the same party in the Primary for two consecutive elections to run for office.

For more information about Recenter Indiana, clickhere.