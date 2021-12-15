Rep. André Carson requests investigation into Rep. Lauren Boebert’s conduct

WASHINGTON — Rep. André Carson, D-Indiana, is asking the House Ethics Committee to launch a formal investigation into Rep. Lauren Boebert’s, R-Colorado, conduct, to determine if House rules were broken.

While talking with constituents last month, a video shows Boebert claiming she was in an elevator with Rep. Ilhan Omar, D- Minnesota, when she saw a Capitol police officer running toward them.

"I said, 'Well, she doesn't have a backpack, we should be fine,'" Boebert said.

The Republican congresswoman then said she told Omar, "Oh look, the jihad squad decided to show up for work today."

The reference to a backpack is an allusion to suicide bombers.

A couple days later, Omar said Boebert called her.

"Instead of apologizing for her Islamophobic comments and fabricated lies, Rep. Boebert refused to publicly acknowledge her hurtful and dangerous comments. She instead doubled down on her rhetoric and I decided to end the unproductive call," Omar said in a statement on her website.

In a statement, Carson said "[Boebert's] recent comments on the House floor and subsequent remarks that were captured on video at an event, referring to her colleague as a member of the ‘Jihad Squad,’ betray the dignity of this institution and the trust of the American people."

Carson's full statement is below.

“Rep. Lauren Boebert’s racist and Islamophobic attacks against another Member of Congress are beneath the dignity of the House, and I believe they fail to comply with the House Code of Conduct. House rules require that ‘all Members shall behave at all times in a manner that shall reflect creditably on the House.’ However, her recent comments on the House floor and subsequent remarks that were captured on video at an event, referring to her colleague as a member of the ‘Jihad Squad,’ betray the dignity of this institution and the trust of the American people.



“I believe the House Ethics Committee is the most appropriate place to review complaints of violations of House Rules and to provide some much-needed accountability for what I believe are flagrant violations of the Rules and Standards of Decorum. I have faith they will conduct this inquiry in a fair and bipartisan manner. There must be accountability to ensure every Member of Congress does not use their power and platform to spread hateful and potentially dangerous rhetoric. If we don’t act now, things will get worse.” Rep. André Carson (IN-07)

WRTV reached out to Boebert's office Wednesday afternoon by email for a response to Carson's statement and is awaiting a response.

On Tuesday, The Associated Press reports the House voted along party lines to establish a new special envoy position at the State Department to monitor and combat Islamophobia worldwide. The bill was sponsored by Omar.

Democratic leaders refrained from more punitive measures and said Republican leaders should handle it, but the AP reports it appears unlikely.

WRTV Senior Digital Content Producer Andrew Smith contributed to this report.