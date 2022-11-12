Rex Early, former Indiana Republican Party Chairman, has died

INDIANAPOLIS — Rex Early, the former Indiana Republican Party Chairman, has died, according to Gov. Eric Holcomb and the Indiana Republican Party.

Early also served as the state chair for Donald Trump's 2016 presidential campaign in Indiana.

"Rex was truly one of a kind—and most everyone who knew him would agree—Thank God for that. As a man of many eras, he was the Indiana Republican Party’s Iron Man," Gov. Holcomb said in a statement. "[Rex's] loyalty and devotion to our state and nation will never be surpassed."

Current Indiana Republican Party Chairman Kyle Hupfer called Early "a Hoosier legend."

“Throughout his life, Rex would contribute to the Indiana Republican Party more than just his chairmanship. His colorful personality and infamous storytelling helped our conservative message reach thousands of Hoosiers across the state and shape our party's image," Hupfer said in a statement. "Our sincerest condolences to Rex’s family and all who had the pleasure of calling him a friend and colleague.”

Early ran for governor in 1996 and ran one of former senator Richard Lugar's campaigns for mayor of Indianapolis.

"His stalwart leadership kept Indiana great and made America Great Again…but more than that he made politics and public service fun!" Attorney General Todd Rokita shared on Twitter.

Our great state lost one of its best voices ever. My dear friend Rex Early was loved by all whether friend or opponent. He served as a state legislator, rescued the Indiana GOP at the time from bankruptcy, and would have been one of the best Governors in Indiana history… pic.twitter.com/oBqsn2crws — Todd Rokita (@AGToddRokita) November 12, 2022

You can read Holcomb's full statement below.

"Rex was truly one of a kind—and most everyone who knew him would agree—Thank God for that.



"As a man of many eras, he was the Indiana Republican Party’s Iron Man.



"His support was coveted. From dog catcher to U.S. President, lines formed at his door for an endorsement. His wit was a weapon that could take over a room, or torpedo a campaign. He wore the ring, and just preferred you kiss it.



"Early, and Holcomb family roots run deep in Knox County Indiana, which probably means we’re somehow related. For that, I’ll forever be proud, and grateful to have known Rex, whose loyalty and devotion to our state and nation will never be surpassed.



"A true Marine, he fought up until his last stand and will forever be missed with a smile.



"Until we meet again, all Hail Rex."



Information about Early's funeral has not been released.