Some Democrats skip State of the State address to protest Gov. Braun's executive orders

INDIANAPOLIS — Indiana Governor Mike Braun delivered his first State of the State address on Monday night, recapping his plans to reform property taxes and address healthcare costs through executive actions and proposed legislation at the Statehouse. However, his address was marked by a political rift as several Democrats chose to skip the speech in protest of his recent executive orders.

As Braun addressed the House chamber, approximately 200 people gathered with the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus for a unity rally opposing the governor's executive actions on the fourth floor of the statehouse.

“We are disappointed at some of these changes that are happening,” said State Rep. Earl Harris (D), chair of the Indiana Black Legislative Caucus. “We should be focused on how we make life better for the people who live in the state of Indiana. Some of these changes are not doing that. They are moving things back; they are taking away progress and not taking care of the people who live here in the state of Indiana.”

The Democrats’ absence from the governor’s address did not sit well with Republican leadership.

“It’s unfortunate frankly,” said Sen. Rodrick Bray (R), President Pro Tempore. “We want them at the table; they need to be at the table. We will do better work with them at the table, and the fact that they decided not to be there is a little frustrating in that regard.”

While the rally took place outside of the House chamber, Governor Braun focused on topics he campaigned on, notably healthcare costs. He shared the story of a Hoosier who received a surprise medical bill, an issue he seeks to address.

“State Rep. Brad Barrett introduced House Bill 1003, a bill that will require historic price transparency, stop anti-competitive practices driving up prices, and put an end to surprise billing,” Braun said.

“We’ve done some things with transparency and we will be happy to do that and keep working on those,” said Rep. Phil Giaquinta (D), House Minority Leader. “I do think at the same time we also need to make sure that all the players, including the insurance industry, are involved in trying to reduce healthcare costs.”

“The pressure we feel is from our constituents, and our constituents have made it loud and clear their concerns about this, and it’s what we are working hard to address," Rep. Todd Huston (R), Speaker of the House said.

Governor Braun also discussed his plans for property tax reform, an initiative that has raised concerns among local government officials. He emphasized that local governments will need to find ways to operate more efficiently to accommodate these reforms.

