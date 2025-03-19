State lawmakers working to regulate low THC hemp products to protect consumers, minors

INDIANAPOLIS — The booming popularity of low-THC products derived from hemp has led to increasing concern among lawmakers in Indiana, who are advocating for regulations to address the lack of oversight since these products were legalized in 2018.

The main reason for doing so is because there are currently no regulations when it comes to selling products to minors. Most have age restrictions on the products but not all do.

"If we have someone who is unethical, they could sell it to anybody," Nicholas Brown, the owner of Wild Eye Cannabis, said. "We, at Wild Eye, have established a 21-and-up guideline. We have a waiver system that tracks people to make sure that we can prove that people are 21 and up."

Wild Eye Lounge offers an alcohol-free bar environment. The Fountain Square business offers wellness drinks with CBD and nonintoxicating products while also offering products that can be consumed on sight that include low THC products.

Brown also trains all of his employees for several weeks about the products. That way they can explain what they do and make sure customers aren't over consuming products.

While Brown's establishment has taken steps to ensure compliance, many others have not, prompting legislators to propose a billthat would require an age restriction of 21 and older for the sale of these products. The bill would also impose penalties for retailers who sell to minors.

"My intent is to protect Hoosier youth and Hoosier consumers," Rep. Jake Teshka, R-North Liberty, said. "I am a dad of two kids, and I think it's really important to make sure that this market, which really is the Wild West out there right now, is reined in so that we keep these products out of the hands of kids and ensure that these products are safe."

The proposed legislation aims to create a more stringent regulatory framework, requiring enhanced licenses for retail, distribution, and manufacturing of hemp-derived products.

"I mean, you can be a 12 or 14-year-old and walk into a convenience store and buy products that are the exact same products that you are buying in our neighboring states of Ohio, Michigan, and Illinois," Justin Swanson, a representative of the Midwest Hemp Council, said. "We think it's time to address it and get our head out of the sand."

Additionally, the bill seeks to limit the amount of THC allowed in products sold in Indiana. It would also mandate that packaging includes vital information about the product's origin and explicitly states that it is not marketed to children.

"The two examples I used in committee, one was a THC gummy and one was just a candy that is sold at grocery stores — were almost indistinguishable," Teshka said.

Senate Bill 478 also allows farmers to engage in the production and distribution of craft hemp flowers and low-THC hemp products. It would also now allow retail establishments near schools to sell these low-THC products.

Similar legislation has been proposed in the past but failed to pass. However, this bill successfully moved out of committee and is now headed for consideration by the full House.