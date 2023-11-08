Sue Finkam elected mayor of Carmel after 28 years of Jim Brainard

CARMEL — For the first time in 28 years, Carmel voters have elected a new mayor.

Republican Sue Finkam was elected mayor in Tuesday election. She will take over the seat left by current mayor Jim Brainard, who served seven terms.

Finkam, a current Carmel City Councilor, defeated Democratic challenger Miles Nelson, who is also a Carmel Councilor.

FULL ELECTION RESULTS | Indiana Election Results

Finkam's top priorities include crime prevention and development throughout the campaign.

"Unfortunately, Indianapolis has an out of control crime problem and we're seeing increases across the board here in Carmel, causing increased expenses, increased risk for our population, not only our residents, but also those who are city employees," Finkam said. "We're also talking about smart development, making sure that we really listen to our community about what they want with the community moving forward, protecting affordable places that we already have in, in the community."

Finkam earned 57% of the vote on Tuesday.