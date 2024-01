INDIANAPOLIS – U.S. Rep. Greg Pence is stepping down after three terms in Congress, he announced Tuesday.

"I've made the decision not to file for reelection," Pence said in a statement posted on Twitter/X. "To the voters of Indiana's 6th District, it has been a privilege and honor to represent you."

Pence, the older brother of former Vice President Mike Pence, has held the seat since 2018. The 6th District encompasses a large portion of eastern Indiana.