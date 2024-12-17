U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz gives GOP house ultimatum, says 'she doesn't ‘need to be involved in circuses’'

U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz, a Republican representing Indiana, has issued an ultimatum to GOP house leadership.

On Monday, in a post on X, formerly known as Twitter, Spartz said she would "not sit on committees or participate in the caucus" until she sees that Republican leadership is "governing."

Spartz said she would stay a registered Republican but continued her post stating "I do not need to be involved in circuses."

According to Politico sources, some Republicans suspect her decision is in part due to her colleagues not selecting her for a coveted post on the House Ways and Means Committee.

"I would rather spend more of my time helping @DOGE and @RepThomasMassie to save our Republic, as was mandated by the American people," Spartz said.

DOGE refers to the Department of Government Efficiency, a task force led by Elon Musk and Vivek Ramaswamy, to help cut government spending.

Bigger Picture

Right now, Republicans have a thin lead over Democrats in the House. Numbers show Republicans hold the majority by 5 seats. Any uncertainty could make things difficult for the GOP and House Speaker Mike Johnson. The pressure is even greater under President-Elect Donald Trump's administration, which has major agenda goals.

Spartz, 45, serves Indiana's 5th congressional district. She is the first and only Ukranian-born House member, however, but she has opposed sending aid to her native Ukraine.