U.S. Rep. Victoria Spartz to hold 2 town halls to answer questions, listen to concerns

WESTFIELD — U.S. Congresswoman Victoria Spartz will be holding a town hall to provide an opportunity for everyday Hoosiers to address their questions and concerns.

The town hall will be held at the IMMI Conference Center, located at 18880 N. East St. in Westfield, on Friday, March 28, from 6 to 8 p.m.

Rep. Spartz, a Republican representing Indiana, will hold a second town hall on Saturday, March 29, at the Muncie City Hall, located at 300 N. High St. in Muncie, from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m.

Officials with her office say she will answer questions about improving healthcare, balancing the federal budget and fixing the national debt.

This town hall comes at a time when Hoosiers have shared frustrations over a lack of communication from their central Indiana representatives.

WATCH | Hoosiers frustrated with lack of town halls by congressional members

Anyone with questions about the town hall should call 317-848-0201 or email VSpartzPress@mail.house.gov.