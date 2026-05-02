US Rep. Carson says WHCA shooting not a Secret Service failure

INDIANAPOLIS — U.S. Rep. André Carson said the recent shooting at the White House Correspondents' Association dinner shows the tough balancing act the Secret Service faces.

Carson talked to "All INdiana Politics" five days after a California man tried to rush the annual dinner with a shotgun and a handgun. Several shots were fired outside the room where the dinner was being held, but nobody was seriously hurt. The man now faces several federal charges, including attempted assassination of the president.

Several lawmakers, including U.S. Rep. Marlin Stutzman, R-Indiana, who was at the dinner, have said they have questions as to how the suspect was able to get so close.

Carson, a Democrat and former Indiana State Excise Police officer, said he did not share in some of the criticism that has been leveled at security.

"I wouldn’t say it was a failure by the Secret Service. They have a very tough job," he said. "We need gun violence to end. Period. Whether you’re the president of the United States, or a young student, or someone living on the far east side of Indianapolis or west side."

Carson said nobody should be subjected to gun violence, regardless of whether they are the president or a person living in Indianapolis. He said protection vs. accessibility of the president and other politicians is an ongoing balancing act.

"The sad part is that, a lot of times, people will take advantage of that accessibility and try to do your harm," he said.

Carson also addressed the Supreme Court's ruling on the Voting Rights Act, in which the court's conservative majority ruled any claim of racial discrimination in legislative redistricting has to prove intentional discrimination. Carson said the ruling is the latest in a series of actions by the high court that have effectively gutted one of the most important pieces of legislation that came out of the Civil Rights Movement.

"Unfortunately, the Supreme Court bought this very flawed argument which ignores the fact on the ground in Louisiana today," he said. "It also ignores the very real electoral legacy of (Plessy v. Ferguson, the 1896 ruling that legalized "separate but equal") and the persistent and active discrimination against minority voting representation in the state today."

Although Indiana is not subject to many of the Voting Rights Act provisions that apply to the southern states, Carson said Indiana's Congressional districts were created with the VRA in mind.

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