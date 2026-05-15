US Rep. Yakym says House is considering suspending federal gas tax

INDIANAPOLIS (WRTV) -- An Indiana congressman on Friday said he supports investigating whether suspending the federal gas tax is feasible while gas prices remain high.

Rep. Rudy Yakym is a Republican who represents north central Indiana, including South Bend and Elkhart. In an interview for Sunday's "All INdiana Politics," Yakym said Gov. Mike Braun's decision to suspend both of Indiana's gas taxes already brought noticeable relief at the pump.

President Donald Trump has called for Congress to suspend the federal tax.

The federal gas tax is currently 18.4 cents per gallon for gasoline and 24.4 cents per gallon for diesel.

Yakym's colleague, fellow Indiana Republican Rep. Marlin Stutzman, told "All INdiana Politics" in April he did not support suspending the federal gas tax because, unlike Indiana, the federal government faces a massive budget deficit, currently $954 billion, according to the Department of the Treasury.

Yakym said the House Ways and Means Committee, which he serves on, is considering the tax break. "We're walking through the math of what would it look like to suspend the federal gas tax, how much money is involved there, and what are the mechanisms that we would use to do so. So, that's a conversation that we're actually having internally with our colleagues right now to determine the best path forward."

Yakym stopped short of outright endorsing the idea, instead saying "this is something we should look at."

"All INdiana Politics" airs at 11 a.m. Sunday on WRTV.

