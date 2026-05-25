US Rep. Yakym’s bill could lead to ID requirements for food aid

INDIANAPOLIS (WISH) – Legislation aimed at keeping food resources focused on local communities would allow assistance groups to require proof of address.

U.S. Rep. Rudy Yakym, an Indiana Republican, introduced House of Representatives Bill 8953, the Preserving Community Food Assistance Act of 2026. It would allow food distributors to request proof of residency. That could be “photo identification card, a piece of mail, residency documentation, or other similar document.”

The legislation would amend the Emergency Food Assistance Act of 1983, which established federal funding for programs providing free food to people with low incomes. Forty-eight million people, including 14 million children, experience food insecurity annually, according to Feeding America.

“Hoosiers are generous by nature, but that charity should not be abused,” Yakym said in a statement.

The bill is in direct response to a 2024 change under the Biden administration prohibiting food banks and pantries from requesting household addresses to determine eligibility.

The Mishawaka Alliance for Care (MAC) Food Pantry in Mishawaka, which supports the proposal, said the 2024 change has led to an increase in people from outside its service area and repeat visits from members of the same household. “As a result, our resources have been depleted at a much faster rate, placing additional pressure on our volunteers, donors, and operational funding,” Kristi York, the pantry director, said in a statement.

The Hearts United for Bristol Food Pantry said it withdrew from U.S. Department of Agriculture grocery support because of the 2024 change.

Yakym introduced the legislation on May 21. It has been referred to the House Committee on Agriculture without any cosponsors.

This comes as the Senate considers an updated farm bill preserving large cuts to the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP), formerly known as food stamps. Yakym voted in favor of the updated farm bill, which passed the House. His office did not respond when asked whether he would support additional funding for SNAP.