Watch Now
Indianapolis News and HeadlinesPublic Safety

Actions

1 child, 1 firefighter injured in Beech Grove fire

BG Fire 1.jpg
IFD
BG Fire 1.jpg
BG Fire.jpg
Posted at 1:24 PM, Mar 18, 2024
and last updated 2024-03-18 13:24:10-04

BEECH GROVE — A child and a firefighter were transported to local hospitals after they were injured in a fire on Monday in Beech Grove.

According to IFD, a kid, while attempting to jump from a first story window, fell down a basement window well as crews worked to extinguish a fire in the 100 block of S. 13th Street in Beech Grove.

The child's fall was approximately 15 feet and led them to be transported to Riley Hospital.

A firefighter was also transported to a local hospital for a slight injury from the fire.

Two adults, four children and a dog were displaced by he fire.

The cause in under investigation, but family members were able to escape after hearing their smoke alarms.

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Download the WRTV app on all devices!