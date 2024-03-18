1 child, 1 firefighter injured in Beech Grove fire

BEECH GROVE — A child and a firefighter were transported to local hospitals after they were injured in a fire on Monday in Beech Grove.

According to IFD, a kid, while attempting to jump from a first story window, fell down a basement window well as crews worked to extinguish a fire in the 100 block of S. 13th Street in Beech Grove.

The child's fall was approximately 15 feet and led them to be transported to Riley Hospital.

A firefighter was also transported to a local hospital for a slight injury from the fire.

Two adults, four children and a dog were displaced by he fire.

The cause in under investigation, but family members were able to escape after hearing their smoke alarms.