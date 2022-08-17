Watch Now
1 critically injured, 'multiple explosions' reported after Bargersville house fire

Multiple agencies responded to a house fire on Travis Road in Bargersville on August 17, 2022.
Posted at 7:44 PM, Aug 17, 2022
BARGERSVILLE — One person was taken to the hospital in critical condition after a house fire in Bargersville Wednesday.

The fire happened around 4:30 p.m. in the 6600 block of Travis Road, near State Road 37 and County Road 700 North. That's about three miles from Center Grove High School.

Firefighters arrived to find heavy black smoke and crews encountered "multiple explosions," according to a post by the Bargersville Fire Department.

Bargersville Fire Deputy Chief Michael Pruitt says firefighters had to lay out about 3,000 feet of supply hose since the home was almost a half a mile from the roadway.

Pruitt says the person, believed to be the homeowner, was found in the backyard. It is unknown at this time how he was injured or what happened. They don't believe anyone else was there during the fire.

Due to the amount of damage, firefighters say it's hard to tell where the fire started.

No firefighters were injured.

Pruitt says the investigation will continue Thursday.

