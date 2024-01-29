1 dead, 1 critical in rural Delaware County crash

DELWARE COUNTY — One person died and another person was critically injured Monday morning after a crash in rural Delaware County.

According to the Delaware County Sheriff's Office, multiple deer were crossing State Road 67 near Bell Creek Road when a driver struck one around 7:15 a.m.

The driver, then outside of the vehicle due to damage, witnessed a semi closing in and slowing down due the their crash. A Dodge truck, not seeing the semi slow down, drove into the rear of the semi and became wedged.

Inside the Dodge there were three occupants. One occupant in the rear of the truck was able to get themselves out of the car.

The driver of the Dodge was pronounced dead at the scene, while the front seat passenger was transported to Ball Memorial Hospital in critical condition.