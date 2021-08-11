1 dead, 1 injured after crash on East 56th Street on northeast side of Indianapolis

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is injured following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on East 56th Street near Brendon Way Drive, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Medics transported two people to an area hospital. The passenger in the car later died, while the driver is listed in stable condition.

Police have not released information about what led to the crash, which remains under investigation.

East 56th Street was closed from Interstate 465 to North Arlington Avenue following the crash.