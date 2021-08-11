Watch
NewsPublic Safety

Actions

1 dead, 1 injured after crash on East 56th Street on northeast side of Indianapolis

items.[0].image.alt
WRTV photo/Eldon Wheeler
One person died and another was injured in a single-vehicle crash on East 56th Street at Brendon Way Drive on Wednesday, Aug. 11, 2021.
crash.jpg
Posted at 7:13 AM, Aug 11, 2021
and last updated 2021-08-11 07:13:55-04

INDIANAPOLIS — One person is dead and another is injured following a single-vehicle crash Wednesday morning on the northeast side of Indianapolis, police said.

The crash occurred around 4 a.m. on East 56th Street near Brendon Way Drive, according to the Indianapolis Metropolitan Police Department.

Medics transported two people to an area hospital. The passenger in the car later died, while the driver is listed in stable condition.

Police have not released information about what led to the crash, which remains under investigation.

East 56th Street was closed from Interstate 465 to North Arlington Avenue following the crash.

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Stream now!